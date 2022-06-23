Cameron Tringale shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Tringale hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at 1 over for the round.