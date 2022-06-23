Cameron Champ finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Champ got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Champ's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Champ had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Champ hit his 106 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.