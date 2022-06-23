Cam Davis shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Cam Davis hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Davis had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Davis chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Davis to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Davis hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.