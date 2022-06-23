Callum Tarren shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Callum Tarren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tarren had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Tarren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Tarren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Tarren at 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Tarren missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Tarren's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.