C.T. Pan finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Pan got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Pan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Pan's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Pan hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Pan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.