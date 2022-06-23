Brice Garnett shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Garnett chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.