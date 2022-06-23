Brian Stuard finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Stuard hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Stuard's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.