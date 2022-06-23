Brian Harman rebounds from poor front in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Brian Harman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Harman finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Brian Harman got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brian Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Harman's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

Harman hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Harman had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 2 under for the round.