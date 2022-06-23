Brett Drewitt rebounds from poor front in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Brett Drewitt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Drewitt finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Brett Drewitt got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brett Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Drewitt hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Drewitt's 116 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Drewitt had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Drewitt's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.