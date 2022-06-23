Brendon Todd shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Brendon Todd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Todd's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Todd hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Todd's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.