Brendan Steele shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Brendan Steele hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Steele chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Steele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Steele at even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.