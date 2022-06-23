Brandt Snedeker finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Snedeker's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker's tee shot went 177 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.