Brandon Wu shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Brandon Wu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Wu had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Wu chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Wu's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.