Brandon Hagy shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 14th, Hagy chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hagy's tee shot went 154 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 3 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Hagy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 5 over for the round.