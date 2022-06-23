Bo Hoag putts himself to an even-par first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Bo Hoag hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Bo Hoag's 91 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hoag's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.