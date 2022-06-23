Bill Haas shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Bill Haas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Haas's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 16th green, Haas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haas at 1 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Haas's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.