Benjamin James shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Benjamin James hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. James finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, James had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving James to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, James chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept James at 1 over for the round.

James got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving James to 2 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, James got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved James to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, James reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved James to 2 over for the round.