Ben Silverman shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Ben Silverman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Silverman finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Silverman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Silverman to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Silverman hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Silverman to even for the round.