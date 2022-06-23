Ben Kohles shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Ben Kohles hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to even for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 17th, Kohles got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kohles to 3 over for the round.