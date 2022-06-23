Beau Hossler shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hossler's tee shot went 204 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at 2 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hossler chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 17th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.