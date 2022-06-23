Austin Smotherman shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Austin Smotherman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Smotherman at 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Smotherman's tee shot went 155 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Smotherman had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Smotherman hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.