Austin Cook shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Austin Cook hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Cook hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 under for the round.

Cook got a double bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Cook chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.