Bogey-free, even-par first round for Anirban Lahiri at the Travelers Championship

Anirban Lahiri hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Lahiri finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Anirban Lahiri had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.