Andrew Putnam comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship

Andrew Putnam hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Putnam finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Andrew Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 over for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Putnam had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Putnam's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.