Andrew Novak shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Andrew Novak hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Novak had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Novak chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Novak's tee shot went 153 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.