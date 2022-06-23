Andrew Landry putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 first round in the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Andrew Landry hit 12 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Andrew Landry hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Andrew Landry to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Landry's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Landry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Landry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Landry's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.