Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Alex Smalley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Smalley's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.