Adam Svensson shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Adam Svensson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Svensson got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Svensson's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.