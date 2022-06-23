Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Adam Schenk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Schenk missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at 2 over for the round.