Adam Long putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Adam Long hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Adam Long's 178 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Long had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Long's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.