9-over 79 by Adam D'Amario in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Adam D'Amario hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. D'Amario finished his day in 155th at 9 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, D'Amario's his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, D'Amario got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing D'Amario to 5 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 14th, D'Amario chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved D'Amario to 6 over for the round.

D'Amario hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 56-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved D'Amario to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, D'Amario's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved D'Amario to 4 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, D'Amario got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved D'Amario to 6 over for the round.

D'Amario got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving D'Amario to 7 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, D'Amario chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved D'Amario to 8 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, D'Amario's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.