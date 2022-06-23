Aaron Wise finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Wise's tee shot went 152 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.