Aaron Rai shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Aaron Rai hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Rai's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.