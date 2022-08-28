Xander Schauffele putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day in 4th at 18 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under.

Xander Schauffele got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Xander Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Schauffele's 112 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Schauffele had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.