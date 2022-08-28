Viktor Hovland putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the par-4 first, Viktor Hovland's 162 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Hovland had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

Hovland hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, he sank his approach from 122 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hovland's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hovland had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Hovland's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.