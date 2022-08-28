Strong putting brings Tony Finau a 6-under 64 in round four of the TOUR Championship

Tony Finau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day in 9th at 15 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Tony Finau had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Finau's 159 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Finau's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Finau hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.