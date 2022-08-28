-
Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the TOUR Championship
August 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge's 153-yard approach sets up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Tom Hoge makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day in 10th at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.
On the par-4 third, Hoge's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoge had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
