  • Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im's approach to 7 feet leads to birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.