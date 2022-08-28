Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 2nd at 20 under with Scottie Scheffler; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the par-4 third, Im's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Im had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Im hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Im's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Im had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Im had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.