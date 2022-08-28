Sepp Straka shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the TOUR Championship

Sepp Straka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 7th at 16 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Straka had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Straka's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 14th, Straka chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.