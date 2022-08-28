Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the TOUR Championship

Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 2nd at 20 under with Sungjae Im; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

At the 469-yard par-4 first, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scheffler had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.