Scott Stallings shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day in 29th at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the par-4 third, Stallings's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Stallings's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 over for the round.