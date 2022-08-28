Sam Burns putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Sam Burns hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day in 24th at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Sam Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Burns's 124 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.