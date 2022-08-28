Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day in 28th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the par-4 third, Theegala's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Theegala hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.