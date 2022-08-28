Rory McIlroy putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

Rory McIlroy got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rory McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, McIlroy's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, McIlroy had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McIlroy's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

McIlroy hit his tee at the green on the 211-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.