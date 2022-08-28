Patrick Cantlay finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 7th at 16 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Cantlay's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cantlay to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cantlay had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to even for the round.