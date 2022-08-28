  • Patrick Cantlay finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay's approach to 4 feet yields birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.