Max Homa shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 5th at 17 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the par-4 third, Homa's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Homa's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Homa's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Homa had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Homa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.