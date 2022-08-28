Strong putting brings Matt Fitzpatrick an even-par round four of the TOUR Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first, Matt Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Fitzpatrick had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Fitzpatrick's 106 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.