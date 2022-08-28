K.H. Lee shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the TOUR Championship

K.H. Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 27th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.