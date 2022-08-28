Justin Thomas comes back from a rocky start in round four of the TOUR Championship

Justin Thomas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Thomas finished his day tied for 5th at 17 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Justin Thomas had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Thomas chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Thomas's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.