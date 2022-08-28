  • Jordan Spieth shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Jordan Spieth makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth's chip in close yields closing birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Jordan Spieth makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.