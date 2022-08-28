Jordan Spieth shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the TOUR Championship

Jordan Spieth hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 13th at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Spieth had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Spieth's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Spieth had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Spieth's 153 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.